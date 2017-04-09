Man arrested after shooting in Graves County, KY

A Kentucky man was arrested on Saturday, April 8 with multiple charges following a shooting in the Cuba area of Graves County, Ky.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, deputies responded to a call of a man shooting at a vehicle that was occupied by a female, her boyfriend and a 4-year-old child.

While a deputy was speaking with a victim on the telephone about the incident, another incident began.

The victim said she had been to the residence of Gregory Travis to get some of her clothes that she believed he had set outside his residence.

She said she responded and found some of her items on fire but she went and retrieved some of the items.

The victim said she went to the front door of the residence to make contact with someone to see if she could get other personal items.

The victim said she heard Travis yell that he had a gun and she went to the vehicle that her boyfriend and child were in.

She said they were leaving the residence when Travis fired a shot at their vehicle.

While speaking with this victim, she said that Travis was now at her residence on Chris Drive and they thought he had a gun.

While deputies were responding, the victim advised that Travis left headed towards Mayfield, Ky in a white Dodge pickup.

A deputy and a Sargent from the Kentucky State Police noticed the vehicle coming into Mayfield and initiated a stop.

Travis was then arrested for three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.

Travis said he did not have any firearms and did not own any because he was a convicted felon.

Deputies found the victim’s vehicle to have an apparent hole in the vehicle from a shot in the left side.

They then obtained a search warrant for the residence of Travis where the initial incident occurred.

In a search of the residence, deputies found three handguns, ammunition, a container with suspected marijuana and paraphernalia related items.

Travis was additionally charged with three counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kentucky State Police and the Mayfield Police Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.