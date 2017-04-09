2 men in custody after one ran from police on foot in McCracken Co., KY

Two men have been arrested after one ran from police on Sunday, April 9.

Just before 3 p.m. deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department were given a tip that a man with active warrants was at McDonald’s on Clarks River Rd.

Dustin Baldwin 24, of Paducah, KY was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with a parole warrant for absconding supervision and a McCracken County Arrest Warrant for drug offenses.

An unknown male was seen fleeing from inside McDonald’s out a side door and deputies began looking for the male near Wayne Sullivan.

He was seen walking and deputies recognized the unknown male to be John Tucker 32, of Paducah, KY, who had a McCracken County Arrest Warrant, and ordered him to stop.

Tucker began running away from deputies from Wayne Sullivan to Country Air Mobile Home Park.

He was seen entering a mobile home. Upon entering the mobile home, deputies located Tucker and he was taken into custody without any further incident.

Tucker is charged with fleeing or evading police on foot second degree and a McCracken County Arrest Warrant for drug offenses.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.