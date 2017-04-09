2 men in custody after one ran from police on foot in McCracken - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 men in custody after one ran from police on foot in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Dustin Baldwin (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Dustin Baldwin (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
John Tucker (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) John Tucker (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

Two men have been arrested after one ran from police on Sunday, April 9.

Just before 3 p.m. deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department were given a tip that a man with active warrants was at McDonald’s on Clarks River Rd.

Dustin Baldwin 24, of Paducah, KY was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with a parole warrant for absconding supervision and a McCracken County Arrest Warrant for drug offenses.

An unknown male was seen fleeing from inside McDonald’s out a side door and deputies began looking for the male near Wayne Sullivan.

He was seen walking and deputies recognized the unknown male to be John Tucker 32, of Paducah, KY, who had a McCracken County Arrest Warrant, and ordered him to stop.

Tucker began running away from deputies from Wayne Sullivan to Country Air Mobile Home Park.

He was seen entering a mobile home. Upon entering the mobile home, deputies located Tucker and he was taken into custody without any further incident.

Tucker is charged with fleeing or evading police on foot second degree and a McCracken County Arrest Warrant for drug offenses.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly