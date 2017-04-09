Cause of death determined for KY woman found dead in April house - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cause of death determined for KY woman found dead in April house fire

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
LYON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Lyon County, Kentucky woman who was found dead in a house fire died from cardiac complications prior to the fire.

Patricia S. Hoss, 80, of Kuttawa, Ky, was pronounced dead at the scene of a house fire by Lyon County Coroner Ronnie Patton on April 9. An autopsy showed that Hoss died before the fire started.

Investigators initially believed Hoss had died as a result of the fire.

The fire is believed to have been started inside the home, but is not considered suspicious at this time.

Officers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 received a fire alarm for a residence on Lake Barkley Drive in Lyon Co., Ky just after 6 a.m. on April 9.The call was in addition to another that KSP Post 1 received from a resident on Lake Barkley Drive, stating his neighbor’s house was on fire.

The Kuttawa Fire Department and the Eddyville Fire Department responded to the home. Officials said they could see fire and smoke coming from the home. After the fire was extinguished, fire crews found Hoss's body inside the home.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly