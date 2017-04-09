Inmate death leads to investigation at Daviess County Detention Center

An investigation is underway after an inmate of the Daviess County Detention Center died while in custody.

Officials with the Kentucky State Police were dispatched to the Detention Center in reference to an inmate that passed away on Sunday April 9.

James J. Lester, 39, of Owensboro, Kentucky, had been brought in earlier on Sunday.

Lester was arrested by Owensboro Police Department for public intoxication.

About three hours after being brought into the Detention Center, Lester became ill and emergency personnel were dispatched to the Detention Center.

Lester was then transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The investigation in on-going by Sgt Jonathon Whittaker.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.