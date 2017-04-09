AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Girl abducted from Blue Springs, MO located

According to a tweet made by the Amber Alert Program the child at the center of this Amber Alert has been found and the alert has been canceled.

The Blue Springs Police Department issued an Amber Alert for an alleged abduction that occurred in Blue Springs, Missouri on Saturday night.

Officials originally issued an endangered person advisory for the Apple Briscoe, on Saturday at 11:21 p.m. It was later upgraded to an Amber Alert.

Police say Briscoe met William L. Dela Cruz, 22, online and was seen getting into his vehicle on Saturday night.

The alert was canceled on Sunday, April 9.

