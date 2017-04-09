SIC to present 'My Fair Lady'

Gareth York and Janet Hart work with Maddie Kennedy of Harrisburg on a costume fitting for the “Ascot Gavotte” scene of My Fair Lady, which runs at SIC April 21-23.

Henry Higgins, played by John Suh, tries to teach Eliza Doolittle, played by Reagan Gray , how to say her vowels properly as Colonel Pickering (Brady Hodson) watches in frustration during an early rehearsal of My Fair Lady at SIC

Southeastern Illinois College will bring My Fair Lady to the stage in the George T. Dennis Visual and Performing Arts Center Theatre April 21 through April 23.

My Fair Lady tells the story of Professor Henry Higgins (John Suh of Eldorado), a domineering bachelor who makes a bet with his friend Colonel Pickering (Brady Hodson of Harrisburg) that he can pass off a simple Cockney flower girl, Eliza Doolittle (Reagan Gray of Eldorado), as a refined society lady by teaching her how to speak with a desirable upper class accent and proper etiquette.

My Fair Lady includes one of musical theatre’s greatest scores.

Songs include: “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely?,” “With a Little Bit of Luck,” “The Rain in Spain,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.”

Suh’s experience playing the role of Henry Higgins has done nothing short of prepare him for his future.

“It’s been an exciting experience, especially this being my first big role ever. I’m learning a lot about acting and how to approach it, which is very good experience toward my eventual goal of voice acting.”

Additional roles include Alex McRoy (Harrisburg) as Alfred P. Doolittle, Carter Reed (Harrisburg) as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Emily Green (Golconda) as Mrs. Pearce, Callie Smith (Eldorado) as Mrs. Higgins, and Heidi Willis-Smith (Harrisburg) as Mrs. Eynsford-Hill.

Aaron McRoy of Harrisburg will be the stage manager for My Fair Lady with help from Austin Cravens of McLeansboro and Katherine Woodard of Carmi.

Costume design is by Janet Hart and Gareth York, and John Hart of Hart’s Music in Harrisburg will once again provide the sound equipment. 3

The show will run April 21-22 at 7 p.m. and April 23 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, staff, and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 618-252-5400, ext. 2486, or by e-mailing boxoffice@sic.edu

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.