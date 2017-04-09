UPDATE: Missing teen out of Pemiscot Co., MO located

Briana Crutchfeld (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Briana Crutchfeld (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

According to the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, Briana Crutchfield was safely located after the office received a tip.

The teen was missing and considered in danger after being seen leaving her home around midnight on Friday, April 7 just south of Cooter, Missouri.

The missing teen was Briana Crutchfield, a 17-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was considered endangered due to a severe mental handicap.

Police with the Pemiscot Counter Sheriff's Office said she may have traveled to Arkansas, Kentucky, or Tennessee.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.