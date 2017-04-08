Jackson kids get a surprise from Tony Award nominated actor

(Source: Between the Scenes Studios for the Performing and Visual Arts Facebook)

A group of kids from Jackson, Missouri got a big surprise from a famous Heartland native.

On Saturday, April 8 the kids put together a medley of songs from the Broadway smash hit, "Hamilton."

With a cast of around 20 young actors, the play filled the Franklin Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, Mo with music performed by the kids.

Christopher Jackson, who played George Washington, in the original Broadway cast is originally from Cairo, Illinois and his mother Jane Adams was in the audience.

Adams said her son would have loved it.

"It was amazing. The kids worked hard. They performed well - beyond well," Adams said. "Excellent. He would have been humbled, and honored to see these kids perform."



Jackson's mother was able to facetime the Tony Award nominated artist and the kids were thrilled.

Twenty-year-old Hevan Leon is the Artistic Director, Instructor, and an Actor at Between the Scenes Studios for the Performing & Visual Arts which put on the performance.

Leon also played Hamilton alongside the children she teaches.

