City of Advance without water after semi hits fire hydrant

The city of Advance, Missouri is temporarily without water due to a semi-truck that hit a fire hydrant on Saturday, April 8.

This information comes from James Powers, a worker with the City of Advance Water Department.

Powers said the water was shut off around 2 p.m. and should be restored around 6 p.m.

He also said, according to Water Superintendent Lance Harrington, once water service is restored, the city will be under boil water order until further notice.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.