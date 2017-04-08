Man found dead during search for missing person in Franklin, Co., IL

A man was found dead on Saturday, April 8 during a search by officials with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for a missing endangered person in the area.

On April 7, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received information of a missing endangered person from the Highland Police Department in Highland, Illinois.

The information indicated the missing person was possibly in the area of Franklin County, Il.

That day the missing person's vehicle was located on private property in Thompsonville, Il.

Both a ground and aerial search were conducted until dark and the missing person was not located at that time.

On April 8, a search team conducted another search of the area and located the missing man, a 51-year-old white male, deceased in a creek bed in the area where the vehicle was located.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner, Marty Leffler.

There is no word yet on who the man is at the center of this investigation.

According to Leffler, foul play is not suspected.

However at this time, the death is under investigation at this time and an autopsy will be completed to rule foul play.

