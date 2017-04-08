Bloomfield home severely damaged by fire

Bloomfield Fire Department responded to a home that was fully engulfed late on the night of Friday, April 7.

The call came in as a 911 call that a house was overtaken by flames. Fire fighters responded to the house fire on West Shawnee Street.

Upon arrival, Fire Chief Daniel Dew tells us that there were flames shooting out of the home.

Bloomfield Fire Department had help from Dexter Fire Department as a mutual aid response.

Dew said there was nobody hurt from the fire but said the home sustained a lot of damage from the fire, smoke and water.

Dew said the home is probably a total loss.

No word on what might have started the fire.

