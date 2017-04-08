Murray, KY man arrested on multiple drug charges

A Murray, Kentucky man has been arrested on several drug charges after deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home early morning on Saturday, April 8th. (Source: Calloway Co. Sheriff's Office)

A Murray, Kentucky man has been arrested on several drug charges after deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home early morning on Saturday, April 8th.

The Sheriff's office says the deputies executed a search warrant at 1703B Cambpell Street in Murray, where they found over 25 ounces of Marijuana, dozens of dozes of drugs, and several kinds of drug paraphernalia as well as cash.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Ryan C. Lee on charges including possession and trafficking of marijuana and other controlled substances.

