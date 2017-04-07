Eugene Field Elementary in Poplar Bluff, MO celebrates 4th annual Leadership Day

Students, staff and community members got together at Eugene Field elementary in Poplar Bluff with one thing on their minds - leadership. (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)

The kids showcased their leadership skills through skits, and at one point even parodied Michael Jackson's "Thriller" with leadership lyrics.\

The school first implemented its "The Leader in Me" program four years ago… which leaders say has boosted test scores, increased attendance, and decreased behavior referrals.

School principal, Jennifer Taylor says getting kids started early in leadership is vital.

"We change communities by changing our children. When we can inspire, and empower them within a school, that's how we go on to impact our communities," Taylor said.

Despite having more than 90-percent of students on free and reduced lunch rates, students also organized service projects to help homeless veterans and several charities.

