New Madrid Co. residents optimistic about business possibly replacing Noranda Aluminum

After more than a year since the closing of Noranda, we've learned about another company moving in and taking its spot in New Madrid County.

The company is called Magnitude 7 Metal.

It purchased the Noranda location last fall, but is not currently operating.

Some people in Marston, Mo. say they hope this could change the position what they believe the town currently is.

"It's like a ghost town!" McKayla Burris said.

At Jerry's Café, Burris said it used to be a thriving restaurant where Noranda Aluminum workers came after a hard day on the job, but now it's full of empty booths and memories of the past.

"We used to have all rushes like there would be lines all the way to the door," Burris said as she pointed to the door that connects a convenience store. "Booths would be filled up and now its just crickets."

After the aluminum plant laid off hundreds of workers in early 2016, New Madrid County found itself in a hard position to recover.

Karen Patton has lived here for five years and said it affected people who she cares about the most.

"It affected this community a lot because it did bring a lot of business in, then it folded and a lot of families were left devastated from it," she said.

Patton said the aftermath is even starting to hurt her pockets as well.

"We split our tips," she said. "So anywhere when we were really busy we could make $30-35 a piece, now we split like $15."

But that could soon change with a new company, Magnitude 7 Metal, possibly operating in Noranda's old space.

Right now the company is in contract negotiations to get things up and running.

Which could mean new customers for a restaurant that's seen a fading clientele.

"It'll be busier and better for a lot of the businesses around here!" Burris said.

Meanwhile Patton just hopes it means new beginning for families who may have lost the last thing they had - their faith.

"Hopefully this new company will live up to the hype that everybody is putting it up to," she said. "And it will bring new jobs and start putting families back together, and people will be able to get on their feet."

We'll keep you updated on the contract negotiations when they are settled.

