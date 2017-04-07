The Discovery Playhouse hosted an event called Breakfast with the Bunnies.

This event was be held on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m till 11 a.m.

Visitors had the chance to see the Easter Bunny, eat breakfast and play all day.

The Discovery Playhouse is located at 502, Broadway Cape Girardeau, MO.

