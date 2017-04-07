4 people appointed to Alexander-Cairo Port Dist.

Four people were appointed to the Alexander-Cairo Port District.

April 7 marked another "page turn" as the governor nominated four members to reconstitute the Alexander-Cairo Port District.

The board was created in 2010 by the previous administration but, according to State Senator Dale Fowler, it appears to have not met in at least five years.

The Port District is made up of seven appointed members, four from the governor's office, two from Alexander County and one from the city of Cairo. Members must be residents of Alexander County and will serve without compensation.

Lawrence Klein, Mark Glaab, retired Judge Steve Spoemer and Jack Guetterman will serve as the governor's appointees.

