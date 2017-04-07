4/9/17 - Drug Monitoring

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

He finally changed his mind. Missouri State Senator Rob Shaaf ended his opposition to a statewide drug monitoring program. Schaaf made the announcement just a few days ago, citing what he called a “groundswell of support” for the bill sponsored by Sikeston Representative Holly Rehder.

If you contacted Schaaf’s office and told him you WANT a database to track the distribution of dangerous prescription pills, we thank you. You are part of the “groundswell” that changed Schaaf’s mind. But, we’re not quite to the finish line yet.

Schaaf does want something added to Rehder’s bill. He wants doctors to be mandated to check the monitoring system BEFORE writing a prescription for a controlled substance, something 22 other states also require. Rehder says she has no problem making that change.

As for Schaaf’s change of heart? She says it left her speechless. She sees it as a blessing and is excited to see this through. Her bill is in the Senate right now. A vote on it could come at any moment.

Let’s keep the pressure on Senator Schaaf. Here’s his email address again: robert.schaaf@senate.mo.gov

Let’s make sure he keeps his word and votes to pass Senate Bill 314. Let’s do all we can to support a proven system used in every other state in the nation to keep dangerous controlled substances off our streets.

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

