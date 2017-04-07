Construction on Main St. in Cape Girardeau moving faster than expected

Good news if frequent Downtown Cape Girardeau, construction there is moving faster than expected.

A foreman on the project said on Friday, April 7 work is ahead of schedule and crews will begin working on the sidewalks on the west side of Main Street after they pour concrete on the road.

Downtown is open for business while the construction is going on and we talked to one woman who said she won't let the project stop her from visiting the downtown area.

"I feel like downtown, everything's here," said Danielle Owen from Scott City. "I've been here lots of times and I know these places. I want to go back to these places. I'll figure out a way to get down here and be where I want to be."

A foreman on the project said if the weather cooperates, everything could be finished in about three weeks.

