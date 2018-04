Firefighters respond to field fire in Cape Girardeau Co.

Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times.

AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3.

The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3. (Source: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Are you in the market for a new child's car seat? If you have an old one, exchange it at Target for a voucher that can be used to purchase a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, or travel system.

Exchange your child's old car seat for a voucher to get a new one at Target

"I think it's ridiculous" said the mother of the child, after she was told she couldn't use the term "best friend" by a teacher.

Parent upset after preschool bans child from having a 'best friend'

A central Arkansas man was in shock after his 5-year-old daughter came home from school and said she had been to the dentist, without his permission.

During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana.

The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

Reports: Federal regulators plan to fine Wells Fargo as much as $1 billion as early as Friday for abuses tied to its auto lending and mortgage businesses.

Reports: Federal regulators plan to fine Wells Fargo as much as $1 billion as early as Friday for abuses tied to its auto lending and mortgage businesses. (Source: Wells Fargo)

Reports: Wells Fargo to be fined $1B as early as Friday

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.

President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...