SIC holds job fair during April

If you're looking for a job, you may want take a trip to Harrisburg, IL. Southeastern College will be hosting its annual Job Fair this month.

It will take place April 26 at the Harry L. Crisp Student Center from 9 a.m. to noon.

Job seekers will have an opportunity to check into the employment field, network with potential employers and even find a new career.

Forty vendors from auto components manufacturers to nursing to hair salons to the military will be in attendance.

Those attending should bring their resume and dress like you're going to an interview.

For more information, contact Kelli Mahoney at 618-252-5400x2302.

