Water in Parma, MO cleared up

A resident in Parma said this is what the water looked like when she ran water for a bath. (Source: Charles-Lori Hunter)

People who live in Parma have been told it is okay to do their laundry again.

Last week, residents were advised not to wash their clothes because of rust in the water.

Officials from the Department of Natural Resources reportedly responded to Parma as a result of the issue.

A spokesman for the water department said the water was never harmful, just discolored.

