Man arrested in Marshall Co., KY after firing at a Good Samaritan

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Benton, Kentucky man is facing charges after crashing his car and reportedly firing shots at someone who tried to help him.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on U.S. 68 between Palma and Sharpe in Marshall County.

According to the sheriff's department, the victim called 911 and said she'd stopped to help a man who crashed his car.

The victim said the man pulled out a gun and fired shots before jumping into her vehicle and demanded to be driven somewhere.

Investigators said the woman was able to get into a vehicle with another witness before more shots were fired.

Officers from the sheriff's department and Calvert City responded to the scene and shut the road down as the man barricaded himself and refused to surrender.

That man, later identified as Gregory McCall, fired several more shots after officers arrived.

The Marshall County Special Response Team was called to the scene and spent several hours trying to get McCall to surrender.

Officers took him into custody after using 'less lethal munitions.'

According to the sheriff, McCall appeared to be very intoxicated on an unknown substance.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital.

Investigators found methamphetamine and a .40 caliber handgun in the car where McCall barricaded himself.

No one else got hurt.

Charges are pending as McCall remains in the hospital.

