Entrepreneurs, business owners needed for survey

The Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission wants to know if a business incubator or accelerator would be feasible, so they're asking for input from members of the community.

The RPC has posted a survey online. They would like entrepreneurs, business owners, start-up companies, potential service providers and interested citizens to take the short survey.

It should take less than five minutes to complete.

So, what is a business incubator/accelerator?

According to the RPC, it provides a facility where start-up or young growing businesses can develop while using a variety of shared services to hold costs down.

It also provides a mentoring and counseling service to help entrepreneurs from avoiding the common pitfalls of starting a new business.

The RPC provides planning and technical support services in Bollinger Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.