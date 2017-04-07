SIC archery team to host 3rd high school 3D archery tournament

Southeastern Illinois College's archery team will host its third high school 3D archery tournament on Friday, April 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration will start at noon.

SIC head archer coach Archie Blair anticipated that 50 or more high school students will compete throughout the afternoon for school trophies, including top men's archer, top women's archer and top team.

The college's 15-target course will include both small and large 3D game animals and will present a challenge for shooters.

"All distances will be unknown to the shooters," said Darin DeNeal, one of two shooting coaches for SIC. "Maximum distance to each target, both for women and men, is 30 yards."

Archery Shooters Association rules will apply. In addition, there will be special categories for open, recurve and traditional archers.

All shooters must be accompanied by a high school advisor or sponsor, or an adult agent authorized by the school.

According to Roger Snodgrass, shooting coach and bow technician for the college, Friday's event will give the three coaches a chance to preview the high school talent the area has to offer.

"In many ways, the results from this tournament will help us determine who we may want to recruit for our collegiate team this fall and in the future," said Snodgrass.

SIC's co-ed archery team has claimed 13 national championships and crowned 24 All-Americans in just five years, competing against varsity squads from major Division I colleges and universities.

For more information about the tournament, you can contact Archie Blair at 618-841-7281.

