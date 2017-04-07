Three Rivers to host open house to showcase new University Center

Three Rivers College will hold an open house event to showcase its new University Center to the community and prospective students.

The open house will be held from 9 a.. to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 7 at the Westover Administration Building on the college's Poplar Bluff campus.

There will also be a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.

The event will showcase the new University Center and the degree completion programs offered by University Center partners Central Methodist University, Hannibal-LaGrange University and Southeast Missouri State University.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.