Three Rivers to host open house to showcase new University Center

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Three Rivers College will hold an open house event to showcase its new University Center to the community and prospective students.

The open house will be held from 9 a.. to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 7 at the Westover Administration Building on the college's Poplar Bluff campus.

There will also be a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.

The event will showcase the new University Center and the degree completion programs offered by University Center partners Central Methodist University, Hannibal-LaGrange University and Southeast Missouri State University.

