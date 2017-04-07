Pres. Trump expected to speak - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pres. Trump expected to speak

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 10, 2017, during a meeting on healthcare. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 10, 2017, during a meeting on healthcare. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump is expected to speak on several topics, including the airstrike on Syria, the confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee and the truck crash in Sweden which is now being called a terror attack.

Trump ordered an airstrike on a part of Syria on Thursday, April 6 in response to a deadly chemical bomb attack in a rebel-held part of northern Syria that left more than 70 people dead. 59 missiles were launched on Thursday night in response to the attack.

The Senate confirmed Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Gorsuch will be the 113th judge to sit on the nation's highest court.

A hijacked beer truck crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least two people, according to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. It is being called a terror attack.

