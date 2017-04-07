WANTED: Carbondale police search for suspect involved in liquor store theft

Officers with the Carbondale Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a retail theft.

On March 25 at 2:38 p.m., officers of the Carbondale Police Department responded to a report of a retail theft at ABC Liquors. Officers say the suspect concealed merchandise and left the store without paying.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 40 years old, wearing a brown shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618)-457-3200.

The investigation remains ongoing.

