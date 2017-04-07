No injuries reported after semi crashes on I-55

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a semi ran off of I-55 and flipped onto its side on Friday, April 7.

The crash happened near mile marker 125. The truck ran off of the southbound lane of I-55 and flipped onto its side.

Authorities are currently on the scene and say there are no injuries. The truck is not blocking traffic at this time.

Because the semi was hauling onions, the health department has to come out and inspect the load before the onions can be removed or thrown away.

Authorities say there is no timetable for when the semi will be removed.

