Power restored at Southeast, classes and offices remain canceled and closed

Power has been restored to Southeast Missouri State University following an outage that occurred early Friday morning, April 7.

All classes have been canceled and all offices will remain closed for the remainder of Friday.

According to the university, there was a campus-wide power outage that has since been restored, as of 2:30 p.m.

The closure includes the Campus Health Clinic, Kent Library, and Southeast Bookstore.

Shuttles will continue to operate, and the W.I.N.G.S. bus is running on its regular schedule through Sunday.

Dinner will still be served at Towers Cafe and St. Vincent's Commons at the River Campus.

The Student Recreation Center and computer labs in Dempster Hall, Towers, and the River Campus will remain open.

"Spring into Dance" and other River Campus events planned for tonight and this weekend will continue. Saturday's Walk for Women will continue as planned.

