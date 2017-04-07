April 10 celebrity birthdays

She's a British actress who rose to super stardom after portraying Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Later this year you'll see her in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Daisy Ridley is 25 today.

He's a former child actor who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a troubled little boy who can talk to dead people in the movie The Sixth Sense. Haley Joel Osment is all grown up. He's 29 today.

He's an actor who used his martial arts skills in action movies like Above the Law, Attack Force and Black Dawn. Steven Seagal is 65 today.

She's a singer who has sold over ten millions albums and was the voice of Rapunzel in the Disney movie Tangled. Mandy Moore is 33 today.

As a coach, he led the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl title in the mid-1970's. After his coach career he became a popular TV analyst who was best known for his stint on Monday Night Football. John Madden is 81 today.

