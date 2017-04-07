Four things you need to know on 4/7

It's Friday, April 7, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Be sure to grab your jackets as you walk out the door as it's going to be another cool morning across the Heartland. It's going to be mostly sunny today, but windy at times, with some gusts reaching up to 20 mph. Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s as the day goes on. A LOOK AHEAD: There is a chance of frost Saturday morning, but after the sun comes out your weekend forecast looks great.

Making headlines:

U.S. bombs Syria: The United States has launched 59 missiles at a Syrian air base after a chemical weapons attack. Syrian military said that six were killed and several were wounded, according to the Associated Press.

Oil prices surge after Syria attack: Oil prices were trading sharply higher after the United States launched a missile attack on Syria last night.

Mississippi Co. Sheriff's peace officer license revoked: After his arrest for multiple criminal charges, the sheriff of Mississippi County, Missouri has had his peace officer license suspended. Following investigations by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and FBI, troopers with the Highway Patrol helped arrest Sheriff Cory Hutcheson on Wednesday, April 5. Hutcheson is facing a slew of charges stemming from two separate incidents.

SIU to face huge budget cuts: With nearly 22 months in the budget impasse, Southern Illinois University is starting to feel the pressure. There is still $30 million in potential cuts, and according to the Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell, the university will still continue to work on where to find that money.

