Charleston, MO hosts first annual event to support local law enforcement officers

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Deputy David Watkins was shot in the line of duty. (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Residents in Mississippi County, Missouri gathered on Thursday, April 6, to show their support for area law enforcement officers.

The First Annual 'Mississippi County Back The Blue Appreciation Dinner & Awards' event was held at 6 p.m. at Charleston United Methodist Church.

The Director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Drew Juden, was a guest speaker at the event. Awards were presented to area law enforcement officers and volunteers.

But the guest of honor for the event was the Mississippi County deputy who was shot a month ago while serving a search warrant.

"Today as a banquet, is just a celebration that's honoring lieutenant  David Watkins," said Anna Ferrell, the organizer of the event. "It's honoring his family and all those others that served."

Since being shot, Lt. Watkins said he has noticed significant support from community members and local law enforcement officers.

"You don't know how many people you interact with until something like this happens," said Watkins. "Then you see thousands of people come and visit."

The Mississippi County Back the Blue organization is focused on community outreach programs, as well as showing general support for law enforcement agencies.

For more information on how to get involved with the organization, contact Anna Ferrell at (573) 225-4164.

