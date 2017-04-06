Forest Service planning to restore Shawnee National Forest trees - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Forest Service planning to restore Shawnee National Forest trees after February tornado

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

A tornado in February damaged around 275 acres in the Shawnee National Forest.

The thousands of downed trees created a risk for wildfire, diseases and insect outbreaks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service put together a plan to restore the forest, starting with salvaging the downed trees, which could affect drinking water.

"With the trees tripped over, right here we have the Kinkaid Creek, which feeds directly into Kinkaid Lake, which is a municipal water supply for Carbondale and surrounding areas," said Justin Dodson, silviculturist. "You can see back there that root wad with all that exposed dirt. Now, if there is a torrential downpour, that rain can impact that soil directly and wash down into the creek right here."

That water supply at Kinkaid Lake affects about 30,000 people, so getting the creek clean is important.

The treatment facility can still clean the water, but it takes more resources.

Download the KFVS News app:  iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS.  All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly