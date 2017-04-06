Teenager arrested for threat at Marion High School

A Marion teenager is charged with a felony in connection to a threat made against Marion High School.

According to the Marion Police Department, Anthony Chaney, 18, was identified as the suspect in connection to a bomb threat made on Tuesday, April 4.

All students and staff were evacuated from the school that morning and were eventually dismissed for the day.

According to the district, the threat was found on a stall door in a restroom on campus.

The interior and exterior of the high school was inspected by emergency personnel and trained dogs. No threat was found.

Investigators said additional charges are pending against Chaney.

