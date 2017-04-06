Heartland Cooks: The Original Girl Scout Cookie

Girl Scouts with Troop 8843 from Pinckneyville, Illinois baked a batch of cookies from the original Girl Scout Cookie recipe. (Source: KFVS)

Cookie sales have supported Girl Scout activities for 100 years. (Source: KFVS)

This year marks the one-hundredth anniversary of Girl Scout Cookie sales.

The first known Girl Scout Troop to sell cookies was the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma in the year 1917.

The practice caught on, and five years later in 1922 the original Girl Scout Cookie recipe was published in The American Girl magazine.

Girl Scouts with Troop 8842 in Pinckneyville, Illinois marked the cookie sale centennial by baking a batch of the Original Girl Scout Cookie.

Ingredients:

1 cup of butter, or substitute

1 cup of sugar

2 tablespoons of milk

2 eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla

2 cups of flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

Directions:

Cream together butter and sugar until smooth. Add two beaten eggs, milk, vanilla, flour, and baking powder.

Refrigerate batter for at least one hour.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Flour a flat surface and roll dough out thin. Use cookie cutter to slice cookies.

Place cut cookies on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake 8 – 10 minutes or until the edges begin to brown.

Sprinkle sugar on top, and remove to a cooling rack to cool completely before enjoying.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.