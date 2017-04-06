Retired Fulton Co., KY jailer pleads guilty in conspiracy case

A retired Fulton County jailer has admitted to his role in a plan in which he received kickbacks in connection to the 2015 expansion of the Fulton County Detention Center.

According to U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr., Ricky Parnell pleaded guilty to a charge of honest services fraud and several counts of wire fraud.

Investigators said Parnell used his position to solicit and accept gifts and payments from contractors in exchange for influencing the Fulton County Fiscal Court to award contracts related to the $3.3 million expansion. It happened between April 2015 and August 2016.

During court, Parnell admitted he directed Ronald D. Armstrong, 60, of Dresden, Tenn.; Jimmy Boyd, 56, of South Fulton, Tenn.; Michael Homra, 79, of Fulton, Ky.; and Daniel C. Larcom, 42, of Union City, Tenn., to intentionally overcharge Fulton County for services and supplies provided as part of jail projects.

Parnell said he would give the inflated invoices and contracts to the Fulton County treasurer for payment. Then, the excess proceeds were used to pay kickbacks, including cash and checks, to Parnell. He reportedly received at least $175,000 in money and other items of value.

The contractors allegedly took steps to cover up their deals by using cash to pay Parnell and by creating fake and inflated invoices for services and material.

Larcom, Armstrong, and Boyd have all pleaded guilty to charges including honest service wire fraud and wire fraud.

Parnell, who served as the Fulton County Jailer from 1990 until late 2016, remains free on bond.

He will be sentenced on July 3.

