Retired Fulton Co., KY jailer pleads guilty in conspiracy case - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Retired Fulton Co., KY jailer pleads guilty in conspiracy case

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Ricky D. Parnell (Source: Public Records) Ricky D. Parnell (Source: Public Records)
FULTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A retired Fulton County jailer has admitted to his role in a plan in which he received kickbacks in connection to the 2015 expansion of the Fulton County Detention Center.

According to U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr., Ricky Parnell pleaded guilty to a charge of honest services fraud and several counts of wire fraud.

Investigators said Parnell used his position to solicit and accept gifts and payments from contractors in exchange for influencing the Fulton County Fiscal Court to award contracts related to the $3.3 million expansion. It happened between April 2015 and August 2016.

During court, Parnell admitted he directed Ronald D. Armstrong, 60, of Dresden, Tenn.; Jimmy Boyd, 56, of South Fulton, Tenn.; Michael Homra, 79, of Fulton, Ky.; and Daniel C. Larcom, 42, of Union City, Tenn., to intentionally overcharge Fulton County for services and supplies provided as part of jail projects.

Parnell said he would give the inflated invoices and contracts to the Fulton County treasurer for payment. Then, the excess proceeds were used to pay kickbacks, including cash and checks, to Parnell. He reportedly received at least $175,000 in money and other items of value.

The contractors allegedly took steps to cover up their deals by using cash to pay Parnell and by creating fake and inflated invoices for services and material.

Larcom, Armstrong, and Boyd have all pleaded guilty to charges including honest service wire fraud and wire fraud.

Parnell, who served as the Fulton County Jailer from 1990 until late 2016, remains free on bond.

He will be sentenced on July 3.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly