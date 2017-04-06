18 year old dies in Pope County, IL crash

A Brookport, Illinois woman died in a crash on Bay City Road on Thursday morning, April 6.

According to Illinois State Police, Claudia N. Anderson, 18, was going north in a 2002 Hyundai Sonata less than a mile south of Homberg Road when she failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the southbound lane and ran off the road.

The car then hit a ditch and overturned.

Anderson died from her injuries.

