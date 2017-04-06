Warrant issued for suspect in Cape Girardeau robbery, stabbing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Warrant issued for suspect in Cape Girardeau robbery, stabbing

Dominic Bradley (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department) Dominic Bradley (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Police in Cape Girardeau know who they're looking for in connection to a robbery and stabbing, thanks in part to the victim's detective work.

The crime happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 in the 600 block of South Spring Street.

According to court documents, the suspect went into an apartment with a gun and demanded cash.

The victim told police that he gave the man some cash, but the man told him to start putting electronics into bags so he could take them. The stolen items are valued at more than $2,600.

Sergeant Adam Glueck with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said the victim tried to defend himself with a knife and struggled with the suspect.

He was able to get the knife from the victim and stabbed him in the shoulder before both men fell down the stairs of the apartment, according to court documents.

Glueck said the suspect ran from the scene.

The victim's injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

After the crime, the victim told police he started looking through Facebook pages looking for any black men with a similar profile and landed on the profile of Dominic T. Bradley.

The victim told investigators that he watched a video of Bradley and recognized his voice.

According to investigators, Bradley already has an active warrant for his arrest in Springfield, Missouri.

He's now wanted on charges of robbery, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon in Cape Girardeau.

Anyone with information about Dominic Bradley's whereabouts is asked to call police.

