Aldi recalls frozen vegetables - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Aldi recalls frozen vegetables

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Aldi has issued a voluntary recall of some of its frozen sweet peas.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Aldi has recalled Season's Choice Frozen Sweet Peas due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The peas, which were supplied by Lakeside Foods, Inc. have already been pulled from store freezers.

The 16 ounce bag has the UPC code 041498164294 and contains a best by date of 08/2018.

They were sold at Aldi locations in Illinois, Kentucky, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

There have been no reports of illnesses related to the frozen peas.

If you have one of the affected bags, you can return them to Aldi for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Lakeside Foods, Inc. at 1-800-466-3834.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly