Aldi recalls frozen vegetables

Aldi has issued a voluntary recall of some of its frozen sweet peas.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Aldi has recalled Season's Choice Frozen Sweet Peas due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The peas, which were supplied by Lakeside Foods, Inc. have already been pulled from store freezers.

The 16 ounce bag has the UPC code 041498164294 and contains a best by date of 08/2018.

They were sold at Aldi locations in Illinois, Kentucky, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

There have been no reports of illnesses related to the frozen peas.

If you have one of the affected bags, you can return them to Aldi for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Lakeside Foods, Inc. at 1-800-466-3834.

