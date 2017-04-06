RLC's annual 'Job Search scheduled for April 13 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

RLC's annual 'Job Search scheduled for April 13

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
Job seekers are invited to the sixth annual "Job Search Party" hosted by Rend Lake College at the Holiday Inn in Mt. Vernon.

The free event will be held on Thursday, April 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will bring potential employees in front of a variety of employers.

Attendees looking for employment should come dressed for success, have plenty of copies of their résumé, and be ready and willing to have conversations with potential employers from throughout the southern Illinois region. 

“The objective is to say one truly memorable thing to employers,” Jo Ann Dick, RLC Coordinator of Special Projects, said. “Take the Job Search Party seriously because you’re making important first impressions. Employers remember only a few of the hundreds of job seekers they meet at every event. Do some research and be prepared to answer questions.”

New this year to the "Job Search Party" will be two workshops hosted by RLC Career Services.

"Interviewing Preparation and Professionalism in the Workplace" will cover the steps for landing the job and effectiveness.

The workshops will start at 3:30 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 5 p.m., and 5:30 p.m., each lasting 15 minutes.

Door prizes for attendees will be drawn on the half hour during the event.

A children’s activity area will also be provided courtesy of RLC Project CHILD, which will include coloring, story time, and more.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. 

Employers at the event will be

  • Aflac Insurance
  • Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA)
  • Auto Credit of Southern Illinois
  • Carmi Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation
  • Crossroads Community Hospital
  • Department of Justice – Federal Bureau of Prisons
  • Fastenal Company
  • Garon Foods, Inc.
  • Leidos
  • Magnum Steel Works
  • Manpower
  • Man-Tra-Con
  • McKendree Online Programs
  • Missouri State Highway Patrol
  • Mt. Vernon Police Department
  • Office of the State Fire Marshal
  • Pepsi Mid America
  • Phoenix Modular Elevator
  • Place Smart Agency
  • Primerica Financial Services
  • Priority Staffing Group
  • Purcell Tire & Service Center
  • Schneider National
  • Shoe Shop
  • Southern Illinois Healthcare
  • SSM Health – Good Samaritan
  • Staff Quick
  • State Farm Insurance
  • Tony Wielt – State Farm Insurance
  • Transamerica Agency Network
  • United Methodist Children’s Home
  • U. S. Army
  • Walgreens Distribution Center
  • The Wise Company
  • Withers Broadcasting / Dana Communications

For more information about the "Job Search Party," contact Jo Ann Dick at (618)-437-5321, Ext. 1337 or dickj@rlc.edu.

