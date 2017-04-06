RLC's annual 'Job Search scheduled for April 13

Job seekers are invited to the sixth annual "Job Search Party" hosted by Rend Lake College at the Holiday Inn in Mt. Vernon.

The free event will be held on Thursday, April 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will bring potential employees in front of a variety of employers.

Attendees looking for employment should come dressed for success, have plenty of copies of their résumé, and be ready and willing to have conversations with potential employers from throughout the southern Illinois region.

“The objective is to say one truly memorable thing to employers,” Jo Ann Dick, RLC Coordinator of Special Projects, said. “Take the Job Search Party seriously because you’re making important first impressions. Employers remember only a few of the hundreds of job seekers they meet at every event. Do some research and be prepared to answer questions.”

New this year to the "Job Search Party" will be two workshops hosted by RLC Career Services.

"Interviewing Preparation and Professionalism in the Workplace" will cover the steps for landing the job and effectiveness.

The workshops will start at 3:30 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 5 p.m., and 5:30 p.m., each lasting 15 minutes.

Door prizes for attendees will be drawn on the half hour during the event.

A children’s activity area will also be provided courtesy of RLC Project CHILD, which will include coloring, story time, and more.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Employers at the event will be

Aflac Insurance

Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA)

Auto Credit of Southern Illinois

Carmi Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation

Crossroads Community Hospital

Department of Justice – Federal Bureau of Prisons

Fastenal Company

Garon Foods, Inc.

Leidos

Magnum Steel Works

Manpower

Man-Tra-Con

McKendree Online Programs

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Mt. Vernon Police Department

Office of the State Fire Marshal

Pepsi Mid America

Phoenix Modular Elevator

Place Smart Agency

Primerica Financial Services

Priority Staffing Group

Purcell Tire & Service Center

Schneider National

Shoe Shop

Southern Illinois Healthcare

SSM Health – Good Samaritan

Staff Quick

State Farm Insurance

Tony Wielt – State Farm Insurance

Transamerica Agency Network

United Methodist Children’s Home

U. S. Army

Walgreens Distribution Center

The Wise Company

Withers Broadcasting / Dana Communications

For more information about the "Job Search Party," contact Jo Ann Dick at (618)-437-5321, Ext. 1337 or dickj@rlc.edu.

