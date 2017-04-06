Coast Guard on scene of vessel taking on water near Brookport, IL

Members of the Coast Guard were at Lock and Dam 52 on the Ohio River on Wednesday, April 6 because of a vessel taking on water.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the UTV Mike A. Nadicksbernd hit the Lock and Dam and was pinned against the lock wall.

The vessel, owned by American Commercial Barge Lines, started taking on water in the engine room.

It was pushing 19 empty barges along with one loaded with steel rods.

The Coast Guard reports the vessel has about 4,700 gallons of diesel on board.

There are no reports of injuries or pollution.

