Cape Riverfront Market to open in May

Old Town Cape's Riverfront Market begins is set to begin its 2017 season on Saturday, May 6.

The market, located at 35 S. Spanish Street, will then be open for the next six months from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A variety of vendors offer locally grown foods, as well as baked goods and artisan crafts.

As in previous years, the Riverfront Market will also feature demonstrations and live music.

Anyone interested in performing or being a vendor should contact Mike Crowden or Valerie Pender at (573)-334-8085.

