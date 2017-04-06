Finalists for UT Martin Athletics Director announced - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Finalists for UT Martin Athletics Director announced

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Tim Duncan (Source: UT Martin) Tim Duncan (Source: UT Martin)
Shannon Ealy (Source: UT Martin) Shannon Ealy (Source: UT Martin)
Kurt McGuffin (Source: UT Martin) Kurt McGuffin (Source: UT Martin)
Steve Schofield (Source: UT Martin) Steve Schofield (Source: UT Martin)
MARTIN, TN (KFVS) -

There are four men in the running for the job of director of intercollegiate athletics at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

A committee from the university identified Shannon Ealy, Tim Duncan, Kurt McGuffin, and Steve Schofield as the finalists after a nationwide search.

Each finalist will take part in an open forum during a campus visit. All forums will begin at 2:30 p.m. in room 229 of the Boling University Center.

Ealy most recently served as senior associate athletic director for internal operations at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He will be on campus April 12.

Duncan, the current director of athletics for Clayton State University in Morrow, Georgia, will be on campus April 17.

The director of athletics for Missouri Western State University, McGuffin, is scheduled to be in Martin on April 19.

Schofield, the deputy director of athletics for external operations at the University of Northern Iowa, will take part in the forum on April 25.

Mike Swaim, the current interim director, will continue to serve in the position until the position is filled.

The new director is expected to begin work July 1.

