SIU game design program ranked 43rd in the nation

According to The Princeton Review, Southern Illinois Carbondale's game design program is ranked 43rd in the nation among the top 50 undergraduate schools to offer a game design program.

"We've seen growth in interest and enrollment in the gaming classes both in MCMA and other parts of the university," John Reid Perkins-Buzo, assistant professor of animation and game development in the College of Mass Communication and Media Arts, said.

The rankings come from a survey given to administrators at more than 150 institutions that offer game design coursework, programs or degrees in North America.

Game design academic offerings and lab facilities to their graduate's starting salaries and career achievements were considered. Academics, faculty, technology and career were examined.

The program at SIU is a minor and is going through a revision to include new courses.

SIU's 2017 ranking is three spots better than 2016.

This is The Princeton Review's eighth annual ranking for game design.

