Crash in Shannon County sends New Madrid man to the hospital

A crash in Shannon County, Missouri on Thursday, April 6 sent a New Madrid man to the hospital.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol the crash happened at 1:15 a.m. on Highway 60, just about two miles east of Winona.

According to the crash report, 28-year-old Zachary Glidewell's vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a culvert and overturned multiple times.

According to the highway patrol Glidewell was wearing a seat belt.

He was airlifted to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with serious injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.