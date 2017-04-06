Poplar Bluff elementary students celebrating 'Leader in Me' prog - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff elementary students celebrating 'Leader in Me' program

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

More than 150 dignitaries and special guests are visiting Poplar Bluff schools on Thursday, May 6.

The students are putting on a program showcasing their recent service projects, citizenship and leadership sills developed under the "Leader in Me" program.

Those programs benefit homeless veterans and charities such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The students are also celebrating improved English MAP scores, increased attendance and a decrease in behavior referrals.

In February, the elementary school was the youngest of 15 innovative schools in Missouri invited to the Capitol to share with legislators the successes of public education.

The guests include legislators, religious leaders, business leaders and regional educators.

