Kentucky Supreme Court to hear civil arguments April 19-20

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court will hear arguments this month over whether a jail can sue a county for costs associated with housing inmates.

A statement from the court clerk says the court will consider two issues in the case: whether sovereign immunity prevents Big Sandy Regional Jail Authority from suing the Lexington Fayette Urban County government and whether state law obligates a county to pay a jail for the costs of housing inmates that are picked up on warrants from the county.

The civil case is one of five the state Supreme Court is set to hear on April 19 and 20 at the Capitol in Frankfort.

Other cases deal with a variety of issues including alleged breach of contract and tax exemptions.

