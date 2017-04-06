SIU to offer drone operators course - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU to offer drone operators course

Written by Noland Cook, Director
Slots are available for a course that is being offered by Southern Illinois University Carbondale which allows drone operators to gain Federal Aviation Administration certification to operate unmanned aircraft systems.

The two-day workshop will be held on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. The workshop will be at the Transportation Education Center at the Southern Illinois Airport. The workshops are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. This will be the fifth workshop the university’s aviation program has held since November. The registration deadline is April 28. 

The course will cover all of the subject areas on the test. Topics include airspace, regulations, weather and aeronautical decision making. 

The FAA began issuing drone pilot licenses to commercial operators in August 2016. Officials with the FAA believe there will be more than 1.3 million licensed drone pilots by 2020. One of 24 FAA-approved drone test centers in Illinois, SIU Carbondale is the only four-year public university that offers the program. 

Registration is $500 per person and covers the certification course, FAA knowledge test and lunch both days of the workshop.

For more information on the program, click here or contact Michael F. Robertson, associate professor in the Department of Aviation Management and Flight, at (618)453-9264 or mrobertson@siu.edu.

