Former astronaut John Glenn laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
John Glenn
Former Marine, astronaut and Senator John Glenn was honored in a special ceremony on Thursday, April 6. before being laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.

Gen. Robert Neller, Commandant of the Marine Corps served as funeral officer and presented Sen. Glenn's flag to his wife Annie. The ceremony was executed by Marines from Marine Barracks Washington.

Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth on February 20, 1962, 10 months after Alan Shepard became the first American in space. He later became a U.S. Senator from Ohio.

In 1998, near the end of his fourth and final term in the Senate, he flew into space again at the age of 77 aboard the space shuttle. He is the oldest person to fly into space. 

Glenn died in December 2016 at the age of 95.

