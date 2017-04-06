This week in music: 1976 Disco Lady

Let's revisit the year 1976.

America was celebrating its Bicentennial.

A gallon of gasoline cost an average of 76 cents a gallon.

The newest high tech gadgets were the CB Radio and the microwave oven.

Steve Jobs and a partner formed the Apple Computer Company.

The Presidential election pitted Republican Gerald Ford against Democrat Jimmy Carter.

And these were the songs playing on the radio this week 41 years ago. Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Rufus featuring Chaka Khan at number five with Sweet Thing.

In the number four spot was Let Your Love Flow by the Bellamy Brothers. Neil Diamond and Johnny Rivers had both passed on recording the song. But David and Howard Bellamy cut the song and it became their first and only number one single on the Pop Charts.

The Captain and Tennille were one of the hottest recording acts at the time. Their single Lonely Night (Angel Face) was at number three. The song was written by Neil Sedaka who the previous year had also written a big hit for The Captain and Tennille. That song was Love Will Keep Us Together.

Gary Wright was in the number two spot with Dream Weaver. Wright says he was inspired to write the song after reading the book "Autobiography of a Yogi" which was given to him by George Harrison. Wright also says the song is also loosely based on John Lennon who called himself the Dream Weaver of the 1960's.

And in the top spot for this week in '76 was Disco Lady by Johnnie Taylor. The record was a series of firsts. It was Taylor's first number one hit. It was the first chart topper to feature the word disco in its title. And it was the first single to be certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

